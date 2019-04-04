Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christ Church
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ Church
339 Frank Scott Parkway East
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Gloria Tialdo Obituary
Gloria J. Tialdo Gloria Tialdo, nee Eckley, 71, of Belleville, Illinois, born, in Belleville, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence in Belleville, Illinois. Gloria was born in Belleville, IL to Paul and Clara Eckley on August 26, 1947. She attended Belleville Township High School where she met and married her late husband Ron Tialdo on June 21st, 1969. She graduated from The University of Kanas and went on to become an elementary school teacher, then became a Real Estate Broker/Owner of Tialdo Realty in 1981 for 38 years. She was a past President of the REALTOR Association of Southwestern Illinois and a life member and served on many state committees for the Illinois REALTORS Association. She was involved in the Swansea Rotary, BNI Belleville Chapter and attended Christ Church. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Ronald James Tialdo, Parents, Paul and Clara, nee Pickus, Eckley. Surviving are her Daughter, Tricia Tialdo of Belleville, IL, Son, Tim (Heather) Tialdo of Aurora, CO, Granddaughter, Teale Tialdo, Brother, Charles 'Chuck' (Tona) Eckley of O'Fallon, IL, Niece, Christi (Craig) Christenson, Nephews, Chad (Beth) Eckley, Chris Eckley. Condolences may be expressed online at kurrusfh.com Memorials may be made to Christ Church or the Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Will be held from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Christ Church, in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Service will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights, IL, with Rev. Shane Bishop officiating. Private Family interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
