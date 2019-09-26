|
|
MICHAELOFF- Goni Michaeloff, 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of a Panikhida Service at 7:00 p.m. A Liturgical Funeral Service will be held at Sts. Cyril and Methody Orthodox Church in Granite City on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Andrew Moulton officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019