Gordon Raynes Gordon Edward "Butch" Raynes, 77, of Lebanon, IL, born April 22, 1942, at Scott Air Force Base, IL, died peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Raynes was a United States Army veteran and member of the Green Beret 5th Special Forces Group, serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the bronze star for his contributions to the unit. The skills he acquired with the Green Beret's served him well throughout his life and especially during his fight with illnesses over the last decade. He was tough, hardworking, and a fierce fighter who, with the love of his family, fought right up until the end. Butch was Catholic and a graduate of Cathedral High School, Belleville, IL. He was a member of the Belleville-Swansea Moose Lodge 1221 and was the former owner of Skootr's Restaurant in Mascoutah, IL and the former Antique House in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by parents; his grandparents, Edward and Florence Foppe; and two sisters, Georgette and Barbara. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy "Dottie", nee Lockhart, Raynes, whom he married on March 29, 2003; a son, Scott (Jessica) Raynes, and their children, Ethan, Alec, and Ava Raynes; a daughter, Kathy (Todd) Teeter; a stepson, Mike (Michelle) Lehan, and their children, Isabel and Caroline; and a stepdaughter, Barbara (Dave) Lotsoff, and their children, Mariah and Micah; and extended family and friends Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019