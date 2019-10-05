|
GERSTENECKER- Grace E. Gerstenecker, 83, of Troy, IL, born June 14, 1936 in Highland, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Friends may call 9:30 am to 11 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, October 7, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Terry Mabrey officiating. Interment will be in Friedens Cemetery, Troy, IL. Arr. by Richeson Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019