Grace Marie McAteer Mrs. Grace Marie (Wojciechowski/Stites) McAteer, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Old Brookville, with her family at her side on August 28, 2020. She was born on May 19,1934 to Rose Ratay Stites and Marshall Wojciechowsky, now deceased. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Ted Stites and SPc4 Jimmy Stites who was killed in action in Vietnam (1969). She is survived by her husband Bob McAteer, a daughter Amy, son-in-law, Matthew Schamroth and their 5 children (Alex, Sabrina, Julia-Kate, Jack and Sam), She also had many nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbors, and dear friends. She is also survived by her beloved Trione siblings-Marie Trione Pennington, Joanne Trione Harris and Bill Trione. Grace and her husband Bob McAteer were married for 48 years though they have known each other nearly 70. They had many happy years together and were always lots of fun. You could always count on Bob and Grace to start off the polka at any event. They raised their daughter Amy in Maryville,IL and later moved to New York to live with Amy and her family. Grace was raised in E. St. Louis by her mother, Rose and later by Della and Savino Trione who always considered Grace part of their big Italian family. After graduating from E.St.Louis High School, she worked at Monsanto for 34 years and retired as Supervisor of Employee Services. Grace enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her 5 grandchildren. She never missed a birthday, sports or school event-even when she lived a thousand miles away. Grandma Grace was a frequent flier who came to New York often. Grace was known for remembering those she cared about in a thoughtful way. She enjoyed helping out and lending a hand to whoever needed her assistance-no job was ever too big or too small. Whether it was a phone call, card or a job that needed to be done to brighten ones day or make their life a little easier, you could always count on Grace McAteer. Grace and her life long best friend Mary Kay Beyersdorfer especially enjoyed needlepointing. They were known to frequent every needlepoint shop in St. Louis to learn new stitches and needlepoint beautiful pillows, Christmas stockings, tree skirts, ornaments, pictures and belts for their families. They spoke on the phone at least several times a day for over 70 years. Grace also enjoyed gardening and could often be found in her yard planting flowers, attending to her fountains and goldfish pond wearing her favorite well worn pedal pushers with nylons and Keds. The time she spent in her yard were some of the happiest of her life. She continued that tradition by teaching her grandkids how to garden and helping her daughter keep up her gardens in New York. Grace also happily helped keep an eye on the chickens that were added to the family during COVID 19 Quarantine. Grace was active in the earliest days of St. John Neumann School in Maryville, volunteered at the Maryville Food Pantry-Grandma's Attic, was a member of the Lakeview Acres Garden Club, the Fairview Heights Bagel Bunch Walking Group, Forever Friends Group, Polish Pals (her husband called her the Polish Princess since she was always proud of her heritage and would make wonderful polish dishes such as golumpki and krushchiki) and a long time member of the Mother of Perpetual Help Parish in Maryville. Grace will be forever remembered for her greeting cards, kindness and generosity to others along with her love of coca cola, chocolate licorice, pretzels and onion dip. You could always count on lots of laughs and good snacks when Grace was around. Her beloved grandchildren always knew they could count on Grandma Grace to share a late night snack. Grace wished to be cremated and her ashes will be interred at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can safely honor her together. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Anyone who was lucky enough to know her would tell you that her memory is a blessing and will in time bring about way more smiles than tears. She was simply the best. While Grace supported and loved many good causes, we feel that the best way to honor Grace would be to call an old friend, do something nice for a neighbor, send someone a card or have a glass of icy cold coca cola in her honor. She believed life was for the living and wanted us all "to get on with it" and live our best lives.



