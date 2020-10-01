Grace Nesbit Grace Cecelia Nesbit, nee Mueller, 91, of Belleville, IL, born January 4, 1929, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Nesbit worked as a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth's Hospital until she had her children, and then stayed home to raise her family. She loved her family and loved to read. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John "Jack" Nesbit, whom she married on November 17, 1951, and who died on September 14, 1996; a daughter, Cathy (Norman Fuentes) Nesbit; her parents, Ado and Irma, nee Hirsch, Mueller; and a brother, James (Jean) Mueller. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Johnson of San Diego, CA; two sons, John Jr. "Jack" (Lana) Nesbit of Wilmington, NC, and James (Lisa) Nesbit of Winston Salem, NC; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Sister Grace Marie Mueller, SSND, of Belleville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Senior Community or to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to noon Friday, October 2, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be followed. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Friday, October 2, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Allen Maes O.M.I. officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.