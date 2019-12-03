Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Leljedal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Leljedal

Send Flowers
Grant Leljedal Obituary
LELJEDAL - Grant Duane Leljedal, 68, of Freeburg, died Fri., Nov. 29, 2019. Visit 4 - 8 p.m. Friday at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, and 10-11am Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, with funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Procession to leave at 9:15am Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 from the funeral home for a 10am burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -