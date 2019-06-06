Greg Boskamp Greg Bernard Boskamp Sr., 68, of Belleville, IL, born December 22, 1950, in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his residence. Greg served in the Army from 1970 to 1972. He was a retired postal worker and a member of the American Postal Workers Union. He attended Our Lady of the Snows mass on Sundays. In his spare time, he enjoyed autocross racing, fishing, hunting, shooting, and watching films. He loved spending time with his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Boskamp; his mother, Grace, nee Lordo, Boskamp; and one sister-in-law, Christine Boskamp. Surviving are his two sons, Greg (Caitlin) Boskamp Jr. of St. Louis, MO, and John Boskamp of St. Louis, MO; one sister, Kathy (Michael) Wenzel of Belleville, IL; one brother, Mark Boskamp of Belleville IL; his aunt Jenny Passell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 am. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Matt Elie officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019