STOICHEFF - Gregory "Greg" A. Stoicheff, age 55, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. In celebration of his life a private visitation and funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL



