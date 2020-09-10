Gregory Griffin Gregory Edward Griffin, age 49, of Lebanon, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He was born February 19, 1971 in Charlotte, NC, the son of Donald Edward Griffin and Jacqueline Sue (Geddings) Hofmeister. Besides his parents, he is survived by three siblings: Russell Griffin of Arkansas, Kristina (John) Hearty of Mascoutah, IL and Kyndra (Chase) Messick of North Carolina; and two nephews: Corey Griffin of Mascoutah and Wyatt Messick of North Carolina. He is also survived by his good friends, Tiffany Penn and Charlie Penn. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com
. Service: A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Kalmer Memorial Services, located on Rt. 50 between Lebanon and O'Fallon. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.