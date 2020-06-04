Gregory Hamilton
Gregory Hamilton Gregory Louis Hamilton, 52, of Columbia, Il. Born February 14, 1968 in Belleville, IL. passed away Monday June 1, 2020 peacefully at his home with his loving family. Greg was a self-employed master carpenter and exceptional designer of homes. He excelled in high end remodeling and his attention to details was exquisite. His career started as a young boy building homes with his dad, Everett Hamilton. Greg will be remembered by his love for life which was full of interests that included racecars, camping, boating, fishing, jeeping and the care he took of his beautiful home and yard. He above all loved watching his children's involvement in sports and spending time with them and Kathy. His sense of humor and need for fun was who he was. Greg's family was his constant light and strength. They shared a lot of laughter and fun because of his wonderful personality. They have a love of God and belief in him that never faltered. Greg was survived by his wife of nearly 30 years Kathleen, nee, Mulconnery, Hamilton. 3 children, Cory Hamilton (Mallory Warnecke), Nicholas Hamilton and Colene Hamilton (Niklas Brodacki) of Columbia, IL. He was son of Everett and Judy, nee Range, Hamilton of Columbia, IL. 5 siblings, Kim (Gary) Konkel, Millstadt, IL. Douglas (Kara LeChien) Hamilton, Belleville, IL. Karen (Jeffrey) Lautz, Glen Carbon, IL. Susan (Stefan) Christian, Columbia Il, and Christina Hamilton, Columbia, IL. Father-in-law Lawrence Mulconnery, Belleville, Il., Mother-in-law Mary, nee Sakalauskas, Mulconnery, St Petersburg, Fl., Sister-in-law Diane (Dean) Lawrence, Waterloo, IL. The following nieces and nephews. Jacob (Alyssa) Konkel, Joshua Konkel, Kathryn Konkel, Nathan Konkel, Maria Hamilton, Joseph Hamilton, Noah Hamilton, Emily Lautz, Madeline Lautz, Eliot Christian, Avner Christian, Maylin Hamilton, Cole (Lauren) Lawrence and Jack Lawrence. Great Nephew Dartagnan Konkel. Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and close friends. We were blessed to have Greg in our lives and he will be deeply missed. Proceeded in Death by Paternal Grandparents: Robert and Dorothy Hamilton, Maternal Grandparents: Arthur and Mildred Range, Paternal Grandparents: Lawrence T and Ada Mae Mulconnery, Maternal Grandparents: Jonas and Anele Sakalauskas, and nephew Marlon O. Christian. Memorials may be mailed to Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. 62236 . Please make donations out to his wife Kathleen Hamilton for the Retah McPherson Ministry. Service: A private celebration of life with immediate family will be held.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
