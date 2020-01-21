|
|
Gregory Charles Hlubocky Gregory Hlubocky, age 69, of Edwardsville, IL, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his residence. Gregory worked for Xerox Corporation for 34 years as a Technical Specialist and was a computer whiz. He loved his corvette, model trains, and going to the race track. Gregory loved to travel and was a great photographer. Many of Gregory's friends lived vicariously through his vacation photos. Gregory was a dedicated husband and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, George J. and Stella, nee Gubernot, Hlubocky. Gregory is survived by his wife, Linda Hlubocky, nee Eisele; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol (Pete) Irvin, Deborah Schneider, Patricia Eisele, Pamela Eisele, Dennis Eisele and Robert Eisele; a cousin, Fran (Steve) Anderson; and many friends. Memorials may be made to Holiday Shores Fire Protection, Edwardsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Per Gregory's wishes cremation services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020