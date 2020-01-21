Home

Gregory Hlubocky Obituary
Gregory Charles Hlubocky Gregory Hlubocky, age 69, of Edwardsville, IL, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his residence. Gregory worked for Xerox Corporation for 34 years as a Technical Specialist and was a computer whiz. He loved his corvette, model trains, and going to the race track. Gregory loved to travel and was a great photographer. Many of Gregory's friends lived vicariously through his vacation photos. Gregory was a dedicated husband and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, George J. and Stella, nee Gubernot, Hlubocky. Gregory is survived by his wife, Linda Hlubocky, nee Eisele; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol (Pete) Irvin, Deborah Schneider, Patricia Eisele, Pamela Eisele, Dennis Eisele and Robert Eisele; a cousin, Fran (Steve) Anderson; and many friends. Memorials may be made to Holiday Shores Fire Protection, Edwardsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Per Gregory's wishes cremation services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020
