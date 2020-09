Or Copy this URL to Share

KRIEG - Gregory J. Krieg, 73, of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 2:00 pm at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, Illinois. Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt.



