GREGORY KRISCH- Gregory Scott Krisch, 48, passed away on July 31, 2019. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on August 9, 2019 from 4-8- p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 511 South Main Street in Troy, Illinois on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019