|
|
Gregory Martindale Gregory E. Martindale, age 49, of Kihei, Hawaii, formerly of Swansea, IL, born on December 18, 1970 in Belleville, IL died on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Gregory was a mechanic and driver for T. J. Gomes Trucking in Maui, Hawaii. He was member of the Mana Souls Motorcycle Club of Maui, Hawaii He was preceded in death by his mother Sharon Martindale, nee Stockley. Gregory is survived by his father, Ronnie (Brenda) Martindale of Red Bud, IL; his sister Brenda Warnecke of Belleville, IL; brother GySgt. Curtis Martindale (Nicole), USMC, of Okinawa, Japan; his nephews Markus, Damian, Curtis Jr.; his niece Kayla; his friend Deana Fernandez and was a dear cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Donations can be made to the Martindale family in care of the mortuary. Visitation: Visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation also on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL Service: Funeral procession will leave at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will follow at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020