Rev. Gus Ray Cahoon Gus Ray Cahoon, 84 years, 5 months, 21 days old, passed to Heaven on April 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO with family by his side. Gus was born November 4, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Joseph and Evelyn (Oanasch) Cahoon. Gus was an Ordained Apostolic Truth, Inc. Minister in Illinois since 1960. He was the pastor of Emmanuel Tabernacle Church in Marissa, Illinois. Gus and Rose Marie Debusk were united in marriage on May 4, 1952 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas and to this union they were blessed with seven children. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Gus also loved to sit around and play his guitar. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Donnie Cahoon, and a grandson, Brandon Kinkade. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie, his seven children and their spouses, Allen and Debbie Cahoon, Sharon and Eugene Kinkade, Linda and Roland Young, Doris and Donnie Quellman, David and Carol Cahoon, and Steve and Nancy Cahoon, 28 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to . On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneral home.com. Services: A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Emmanuel Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Marissa, IL. Officiating will be Rev. Phillip Easton. Cremation services for Gus are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019
