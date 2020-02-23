|
Gus Economy, Jr. Gus Economy Jr., age 76, of Granite City, IL, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Gus was born in Granite City, IL, on July 3, 1943, a son of the late Gus Ekonomou and Mary (Markovich) Ekonomou. On August 29, 1961, Gus married Jolene Kleb, the love of his life in Greenville, IL. He retired from Olin Corporation as a tool and die maker after many years of dedicated service. Gus never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He enjoyed woodcarving, fishing, camping, cooking and playing a round of golf. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Gus loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Gus was preceded in death by four siblings, Michael Economy, Julie Barnes, Mary Ann Moore and Sam Economy. Gus is survived by his devoted wife, Jolene Economy of Granite City, IL; loving daughters, Christine (Gary) Cosby of Granite City, IL and Babette (Don) Cox of Collinsville, IL; dear brother, Andrew (Debi) Economy of Madison, IL; proud grandfather to Derrick and Dylan Cox, Dustin (Amanda) Murphy of Troy, IL, Ashley (Ken) Storck of Okawville, IL, Tara (Chris) Glynn of Collinsville, IL and Rachel (Austin) Henry of Granite City, IL; proud great-grandfather to Haley, Hannah, Beckett and Addison Murphy, Aaron and Tyler Storck, Kynzi, Elaina and Elizabeth Glynn; proud great-great-grandfather to Carter and Sirus Murphy; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to . Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Service: In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Rev. Mike Rayson officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020