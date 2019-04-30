Gustave Lignoul Gustave E. Lignoul, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. He was born January 22, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Gustave W. "Bud" and Mary (Gray) Lignoul. He married Joyce (Jackson) Lignoul on June 25, 1949 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Illinois Bell Systems after 41 years of dedicated service as a switchman. He was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City and a member of the Granite City Eagles Aerie #1126, American Legion Post #113 and the Communication Workers of America Union. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during World War II and was the recipient of the WWII Victory medal and other recognitions. He had a love for sports throughout his life and was a member of the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame. He was a participant of the Senior Olympics for over 20 years and made many travels to National Senior Games. He was always helping to raise monies and awareness for the Granite City High School and sports projects throughout the town. He also enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and will be remembered for the love and special times shared withhis family and many friends. I n addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gustave D. "Gus" and Kim Lignoul of Granite City and John and Becky Lignoul of St. Charles, Missouri; one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tim Connolly of Granite City; one sister, Mary Jo Lowell of Berryville, Arkansas; nine grandchildren and spouses, Chad and Alicia Lignoul, Lori and Justin Hawthorne, Mason and Jennifer Connolly, Tim and Heather Connolly Jr., Eddie and Krista Connolly, Andrea Crenshaw (Jason Sitze), Ashley and Max Kipfer, Tyler and Kali Lignoul and Bridgett Burns; eighteen great grandchildren, Jacob, Josh and Cameron Lignoul, Camden, Chase and Easton Hawthorne, Jaxon, Jacy, Evan, Patrick, Quinn, Emilee, Logan and Parker Connolly, Aleah Crenshaw, Chase Kipfer and Lexi and Austin Burns; seven nephews; two nieces; other extended family and friends. Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame or to Concordia Lutheran Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral: services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Daniel Patterson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill



