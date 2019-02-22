|
|
|
GUSTAVE GUS UNVERFEHRT- Gustave Unverfehrt, 90 of Hoyleton, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoyleton with Rev. Nathan Wollenberg officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Styninger Funeral & Cremation Chapel in Hoyleton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More