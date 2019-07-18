Home

H. Lynn Bertrand Obituary
H. Lynn Bertrand H. Lynn Bertrand, 72, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, August 2, 1946, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Liberty Village of Maryville. Lynn was a lifetime member of Towerview Baptist Church and took great pleasure in ushering every Sunday. Lynn proudly served in the United States Army and later worked for an insurance company for 20 years. He loved to ski and hunt, but his greatest pleasure was trout fishing at Montauk State Park in MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. and Lorraine, nee Reed, Bertrand; uncle, Rev. Kenneth Reed of Belleville, IL. Surviving are his sister, Dolores "Dee" L., nee Bertrand, (Richard, "Dick") Palmer of Belleville, IL; niece, Tammy L. Hamma of Shiloh; nephew, Richard C. ( Sondra) Palmer Jr., Granite City, IL; 9 great nieces and nephews 5 great, great nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Towerview Baptist Church or the . Services: Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Reiss Memorial Chapel - Lake View Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019
