H. Edward Miller H. Edward Miller, 72, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born December 16, 1946 in Montgomery County, Illinois, a son of the late Harry C. and Juanita (Johnson) Miller. He married Carol S. (Jacobs) Miller on June 8, 1968 in Decatur, Illinois and she passed away on July 18, 2009. He worked at Caterpillar in Decatur, Illinois with eleven years of dedicated service as a burner operator. He proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville and enjoyed volunteering with the Equestrian Center at Beverly Farms in Godfrey. He was a classic car enthusiast and loved his days working with wood. He cherished his beloved dog, Sherlock and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three daughters, Christy Miller of Collinsville, Amy (Ayton) Wolfe Hart of Collinsville and Ellen Miller of Collinsville; a grandson, Rhett Miller; two sisters, Kathryn (Harold) Long of Hillsboro and Karen (Marvin) Savage of Litchfield; three brothers, Terry Miller of Hillsboro, Gary Miller of Cerro Gordo and Larry (Jerilyn) Miller of Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Sheila Brown of Macon; many nieces; nephews; cousins; special friends, Bill and Judy Clawson of Pana, Connie and Mike Smith of Okawville, Chris and Stacy Bailey of Collinsville, Dennis and Karen Hardesty of Collinsville, Robin and Tommy Ishmael of Spring Hill, Arkansas and Tim and Elona Kessinger of Troy; other extended family and friends. Memorials may be made for Colon Cancer Research and may be made to the and accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Tom Hufty officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019