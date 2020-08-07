In one's lifetime, there are a few people who have such a profound impact on your development that you can only thank God for putting you in their path. Harlan Hock was definitely one of these. I cannot express how grateful I am, nor how lucky I have always felt to have gotten to know and learn from this man. He is without a doubt, the best and most loved teacher/mentor I have ever had. Rest in peace, dear friend. A great mentor's gifts blossom forever, and I am forever grateful. I'll catch you on the flip-side. To Georgian, I always thought you were the perfect complement to such a wonderful man. You're in my prayers. I love you!

Renae Eldridge