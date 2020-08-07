1/1
Harlan Hock
Harlan Hock Harlan Walter Hock, 80, died at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Alton. Born November 12, 1939 in Belleville, IL, he was the son of Walter and Thelma Bernice (Mounts) Hock. Mr. Hock taught private piano lessons starting at 15 years old. He received a Masters degree in music and studied under Ruth Slenczynska, World Famous pianist and Artist in Residence at Southern Illinois University. During his time at SIUE, Mr. Hock received Slenczynska's music award for two years. Mr. Hock continued playing piano and worked at Lewis and Clark Community College for twenty years. Most recently, he served as Music Department Chairman. He married the former Georgian Antonacci Gutmann in 1986, she survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Kim Major (Mike) of Defiance, MO, a step-daughter, Kathy Ufert of Bunker Hill, two step-sons, Doctor James Gutmann (Maria) of Evansville, IN, Daniel Gutmann (Cindi) of Alton, a granddaughter, Victoria Major, step grandchildren: Dennis Vahle, Zachary Gutmann, Andrew Gutmann, Cole Gutmann, Kyli Gutmann, Alishia Ufert, Emily Gutmann, Katie Gutmann, and step great grandchildren, Lilian Vahle, twins, Summer and Quentin Mims, several cousins, nieces and nephews all survive. Service: A memorial service will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Harlan's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Partners for Pets in Troy, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com Gent Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gent Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
August 3, 2020
What a prince of a man. He was a delight to know. Our loss is Heaven's gain.
Lana Turner Richard
Friend
August 3, 2020
Carla knew Harlan from Lewis and Clark College, and I knew him through his motorcycle friends. One of the nice people of the world.
David and Carla Totten
Friend
August 2, 2020
August 2, 2020
In one's lifetime, there are a few people who have such a profound impact on your development that you can only thank God for putting you in their path. Harlan Hock was definitely one of these. I cannot express how grateful I am, nor how lucky I have always felt to have gotten to know and learn from this man. He is without a doubt, the best and most loved teacher/mentor I have ever had. Rest in peace, dear friend. A great mentor's gifts blossom forever, and I am forever grateful. I'll catch you on the flip-side. To Georgian, I always thought you were the perfect complement to such a wonderful man. You're in my prayers. I love you!
Renae Eldridge
