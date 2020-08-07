Harlan Hock Harlan Walter Hock, 80, died at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Alton. Born November 12, 1939 in Belleville, IL, he was the son of Walter and Thelma Bernice (Mounts) Hock. Mr. Hock taught private piano lessons starting at 15 years old. He received a Masters degree in music and studied under Ruth Slenczynska, World Famous pianist and Artist in Residence at Southern Illinois University. During his time at SIUE, Mr. Hock received Slenczynska's music award for two years. Mr. Hock continued playing piano and worked at Lewis and Clark Community College for twenty years. Most recently, he served as Music Department Chairman. He married the former Georgian Antonacci Gutmann in 1986, she survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Kim Major (Mike) of Defiance, MO, a step-daughter, Kathy Ufert of Bunker Hill, two step-sons, Doctor James Gutmann (Maria) of Evansville, IN, Daniel Gutmann (Cindi) of Alton, a granddaughter, Victoria Major, step grandchildren: Dennis Vahle, Zachary Gutmann, Andrew Gutmann, Cole Gutmann, Kyli Gutmann, Alishia Ufert, Emily Gutmann, Katie Gutmann, and step great grandchildren, Lilian Vahle, twins, Summer and Quentin Mims, several cousins, nieces and nephews all survive. Service: A memorial service will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Harlan's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Partners for Pets in Troy, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
