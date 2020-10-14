Harley G. Davis
March 10, 1931 - October 9, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Harley G. Davis, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, March 10, 1931, in Bradley, IL, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea, IL.
Harley graduated from DePaul UNIV in 1961. He worked in banking for 31 years. He retired from the State of Illinois in 1996. Harley served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was an avid Cubs fan most of his life, but partially converted to a Cardinals fan. Harley loved to play cards and dance. He was a member of Faith Family Church, Shiloh, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Lula, nee, Bertrand, Davis, three brothers, Bernard Davis, Terry Davis, and Ambrose Davis, and one sister, Bernelda Decarlo.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Janet Ann, nee Givens, Davis of Belleville, IL.; step-daughter, Tracy L. Barham of Granite City, IL; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends.
.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Wounded Warriors
Project.
Visitation: Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 -2:30 pm at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 18th, at 2:30 pm, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor John Temple officiating. Private burial at a later date.