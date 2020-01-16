Home

BIERMAN- Harold Lee Bierman, 88, of Sparta passed away at 6:37 AM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the St. John's Lutheran Church, Bremen, with Rev. Edwin H. Reuter officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday evening at the Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville where friends may call from 5 to 8 PM, and then on Saturday from 7:30 until 9 AM and from 10 to 11 AM at the church.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
