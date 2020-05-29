Harold "Larry" Brucker Harold F. Brucker of Belleville, IL, born October 12, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL passed away May 26, 2020 at Cedarhurst Memory Care. Mr. Brucker was a retired District Sales Manager for Schering-Plough Corporation where he worked for over 20 years. He was a World War II Veteran. He enjoyed working around his house, watching Turner Classic Movies and of course the St. Louis Cardinals. Harold was preceded in death by his Parents Frank and Sarah, his spouse Betty D, Nee (Pearson), his brother Robert Brucker, his sister Mildred Farrow and her husband John C. Surviving are his children Michael Brucker, Phillip Brucker (Karen), Nancy Cada and Sue Simunich, (11) Grandchildren Jamie Brucker, Jesse Brucker, Mikey Brucker, Drew Brucker, Chad Brucker, Jennifer Papproth, Amy Dahmke, Elizabeth Ryan, Hannah Cada, Ryan Smith and Calie Barrett, (9) Great Grandchildren, Chloe Papproth, Ava Dahmke, Random Smith, Ryley Smith, Kailyn Brucker, Kathryn Brucker, Kinzley Simunich, Owen Dahmke and Michael Chartland. Private family services will be held at later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL.