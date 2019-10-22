|
Harold Carpenter Harold G. Carpenter, 83, of Freeburg, IL, born September 29, 1936, in Greenup, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Freeburg, IL. Mr. Carpenter was the former editor of The Freeburg Tribune, taking over the reins as editor in 1972. He was named a Master Editor by the Southern Illinois Editorial Association in 1998, and his picture was placed in the Southern Illinois University Journalism Hall of Fame in Carbondale, Ill. He received a Key to the Village of Smithton, IL., in 2016, in recognition of the more than 25 years he covered the village board meetings. Mr. Carpenter was a former member of the Village of Freeburg Board of Trustees and a former member of the Freeburg Fire Protection District Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Mascoutah Typographical Union 443, Locklar-Smith American Legion Post 550, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, the Freeburg Sportsman's Club, and the Freeburg Chamber of Commerce, having served as president 1966-67. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran stationed at Turkey Hill Radar station in Belleville, Ill., prior to his marriage. He was a retired member of the Freeburg Fire Department. His favorite pastime was fishing, and he especially enjoyed taking all his grandchildren with him and teaching them the art of fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Carpenter, Jr., of Texas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Mina, nee Oesterle, Smith of Freeburg, Ill.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lida and Fred Gillham of Edwardsville, IL.; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Darling of Edinburg, IL. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Judith, nee Smith, Carpenter of Freeburg, IL., whom he married on August 11, 1958, in Springfield, IL.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Hal and Susan Carpenter and Thomas and Tammy Carpenter, all of Freeburg, IL.; a very special niece and nephew, Linda (Jack) Votava of Springfield, Mo., and Michael (Erin) Germann of Bel Air, Md.; five grandchildren, Hans (fiancée Jessica) Carpenter of Marissa, Ill., Abigail Carpenter of Quincy, Ill., Noah Carpenter of Oxford, Miss., Drummond Carpenter of Freeburg, IL., and Henry Carpenter of Freeburg, IL.; a sister, Barbara Darling of Edinburg, IL.; a brother, James (Laura) Carpenter of Greenup, IL.; a niece, Pattie Gillham (Ron) James of Webster Groves, MO; dear friends, Frank and Georgia Heiligenstein of Freeburg, IL.; other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. Memorials may be made to the Freeburg Sportsman's Club, P.O. Box 93, Freeburg, IL. and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 25, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, October 25, 2019, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial with military honors will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019