Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Freeburg, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Freeburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Carpenter


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Carpenter Obituary
Harold Carpenter Harold G. Carpenter, 83, of Freeburg, IL, born September 29, 1936, in Greenup, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Freeburg, IL. Mr. Carpenter was the former editor of The Freeburg Tribune, taking over the reins as editor in 1972. He was named a Master Editor by the Southern Illinois Editorial Association in 1998, and his picture was placed in the Southern Illinois University Journalism Hall of Fame in Carbondale, Ill. He received a Key to the Village of Smithton, IL., in 2016, in recognition of the more than 25 years he covered the village board meetings. Mr. Carpenter was a former member of the Village of Freeburg Board of Trustees and a former member of the Freeburg Fire Protection District Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Mascoutah Typographical Union 443, Locklar-Smith American Legion Post 550, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, the Freeburg Sportsman's Club, and the Freeburg Chamber of Commerce, having served as president 1966-67. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran stationed at Turkey Hill Radar station in Belleville, Ill., prior to his marriage. He was a retired member of the Freeburg Fire Department. His favorite pastime was fishing, and he especially enjoyed taking all his grandchildren with him and teaching them the art of fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Carpenter, Jr., of Texas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Mina, nee Oesterle, Smith of Freeburg, Ill.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lida and Fred Gillham of Edwardsville, IL.; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Darling of Edinburg, IL. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Judith, nee Smith, Carpenter of Freeburg, IL., whom he married on August 11, 1958, in Springfield, IL.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Hal and Susan Carpenter and Thomas and Tammy Carpenter, all of Freeburg, IL.; a very special niece and nephew, Linda (Jack) Votava of Springfield, Mo., and Michael (Erin) Germann of Bel Air, Md.; five grandchildren, Hans (fiancée Jessica) Carpenter of Marissa, Ill., Abigail Carpenter of Quincy, Ill., Noah Carpenter of Oxford, Miss., Drummond Carpenter of Freeburg, IL., and Henry Carpenter of Freeburg, IL.; a sister, Barbara Darling of Edinburg, IL.; a brother, James (Laura) Carpenter of Greenup, IL.; a niece, Pattie Gillham (Ron) James of Webster Groves, MO; dear friends, Frank and Georgia Heiligenstein of Freeburg, IL.; other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. Memorials may be made to the Freeburg Sportsman's Club, P.O. Box 93, Freeburg, IL. and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 25, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, October 25, 2019, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial with military honors will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now