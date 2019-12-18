|
Harold Clinton Harold Clinton, currently a resident at the Colonnade in O'Fallon, IL, and a former longtime resident of Belleville, IL, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 97. Harold was preceded in death by his spouse, Janet M. Clinton; parents, Herman and Edna nee Deutschmann Schwel-lensattl; sister, Ruth (nee Schwellensattl) Kunstman and brother, Ralph Clinton. Surviving are his children, David (Doris) Clinton and Ann (Jim) Dorn; grandchildren, Nancy (Will) Harrison, Peter (Elizabeth) Dorn and Jeff Telford; 5 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Priscilla Morse, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Presbyterian Church (Deacons Fund) Service: A memorial service will be held at First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will be private. Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019