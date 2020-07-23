1/
Harold Daubman
DAUBMAN- Harold L. Daubman, 79, passed away at 5:42 pm on July 21, 2020. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The visitation will be held from 11:00am to until time of funeral at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Alton, with Rev. George Daubman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
