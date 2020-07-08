Harold Davis

DAVIS - Harold W. Davis, 85 of Granite City passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at University Care Center in Edwardsville. In celebration of Harold's life, a private family visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with a drive by visitation starting at 11am until 1pm at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel



