ULKUS- Harold E. Ulkus, age 98, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Memorial visitation will be from 10am to 11:30am on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Memorial service will be at 11:30am following the visitation. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.



