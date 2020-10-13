Harold "Joe" Heinzmann
June 15, 1926 - October 11, 2020
New Baden, Illinois - Harold C. "Joe" Heinzmann, 94, of New Baden, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Trenton Village Retirement Center. He was born June 15, 1926 in New Baden, son of Joseph and Josephine (Fiedler) Heinzmann. He married Verla Mae Steffen August 27, 1952 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden and she preceded him in death October 20, 2012.
He is survived by his children, Jim (Brenda) Heinzmann of Steeleville, Joe Heinzmann of Breese, Gerry Heinzmann of New Baden, and Mary Jane (Leo) Wagner of Tuscaloosa, AL; former daughter-in-law, Martha Heinzmann of New Baden; seven grandchildren, Craig (Amanda) Heinzmann, Adam Heinzmann, Whitney (Tyler) Graham, Dana (Matt) Wilson, Jason (Katy) Heinzmann, Michael Wagner, and Rachel Wagner; great-grandchildren, Brady, Cole, and McKenzie Wilson, Emma Heinzmann, and was expecting his 5th great granddaughter in November; and nieces Margie (Jesse) Cosper, Patricia (David) Nannemann,
and Mary (Jim) Padgett.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Margie Heinzmann; a grandson, Matthew Allen Heinzmann; four brothers, Herbert A., Arnold, and Raymond Heinzmann and Herman Heinzmann in infancy; two sisters, Martha Ruff, and Louisa Heinzmann in infancy; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lester Ruff, Anna Heinzmann, Norma Heinzmann, Marcella Heinzmann, Leighton "Bud" & Elsie Steffen,
and Lorene & Herb Friederich.
Mr. Heinzmann was a Carpenter and a 73 year member of Carpenter Local 662 (formerly Local 480) in Freeburg and a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII in Japan and the Phillipines. He was a lifetime member of St. George Parish and Holy Name Society, a 73 year member with the New Baden American Legion Post 321, and a member of the Mater Dei Catholic High School Wall of Honor.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Dale Maxfield officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at
Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.
Friends may call from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden. Everyone in attendance for both visitation and the funeral Mass are required to wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Matthew Heinzmann Leadership Award at Mater Dei Catholic High School, the New Baden American Legion Post 321, or to St. George Cemetery Fund and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com