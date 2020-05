Or Copy this URL to Share

HOWIE- Harold Howie, 90, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 6:45 am, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Private Graveside Service will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at a later date.



