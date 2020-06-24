Harold Isbell Harold E. Isbell, age 82, of O'Fallon , Ill., born June 16, 1938 in Union City, Tenn., died June 22, 2020. Mr. Isbell was a member of the O'Fallon First United Methodist Church and a member and past president of the Rotary Club of O'Fallon. He worked for the US Air Force a total of 37 years including 5 years as a commissioned officer, 26 1/2 years as a civil service employee, and 5 1/2 years as a contractor. He was a division chief in the Civilian Personnel Directorate in Military Airlift Command Headquarters the last 12 years of his civil service career. After his retirement, he worked for H&R Block through six tax seasons during which he was a tax preparer, instructor, and supervisor of the District's Quality Control function. He was an organist for Westminster Presbyterian Church in Belleville for 16 years. He also volunteered for Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers, driving people to medical appointments or other destinations, and he served as a Mentor at Central School in O'Fallon for 12 years. Mr. Isbell was a member of a men's covenant group that met for breakfast every Tuesday morning since October 1994. Surviving are his wife, Linda, nee Hahn, Isbell, whom he married May 12, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky; sons Andy (Sara) Isbell of Bloomington, Ill., Jeffrey Isbell of Lake Barrington, Ill., grandchildren Elizabeth Isbell of Gurney, Ill., and Ivy Vecna of Bloomington, Ill., sister Peggy (Ron) Richardson, and brother Cary Isbell, all of Louisville, Ky., sisters-in-law Marilyn Meyer and Wendy Butler; brothers-in-law James Hahn and Randy Fox; and ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Lucian and Henrietta, nee Shaw, Isbell; and his sister Virginia Fox. Memorial donations are suggested Rotary Foundation c/o O'Fallon Rotary Club, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, or O'Fallon First United Methodist Church. Donations can also be mailed to the funeral home. Please post your condolences at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Service: At his request, his body will be cremated, and his remains laid to rest at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Illinois. Due to the Pandemic, a memorial gathering is postponed and will be held at a later date. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.