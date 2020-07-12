Harold Keller Harold Keller, better known as "Satch", born November 2, 1926, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Satch grew up in O'Fallon and graduated from OTHS in May 1944. He enlisted in the Navy and served for two years. After serving in the Navy, he enrolled at Ranken Technical School and graduated with a degree in Refrigeration. He then worked for Kelvinator Appliances for 39 years where he held many positions, and was promoted to Service Supervisor. He managed and travelled five states in the Midwest. Satch retired in the Spring of 1988 with the same company known then as White Consolidated. He was the beloved husband to Dolores "Dee", nee Munie, Keller, of O'Fallon, and married September 4, 1948. They were blessed with 71 years and 10 months of marriage. He always quoted to her, "from the moment I saw you, I wanted to meet you. From the moment I met you, I wanted to know you. From the moment I knew you, I was in love with you. From the moment I loved you, I wanted to share my life with you." Loving father to Kathy (Rick) Davis, the late Steven Keller, Mary Beth (Greg) Lippold, and Chrisie (Tom) Haase. Dear grandfather to Jamie (Stephanie) Davis, Matthew (Abby) Davis, Catlin (Brandon) Marchand, Lauren (Pat) Barnes, Parker Lippold, Caden Lippold, Brittany Haase, and Graham Haase. Satch has six great-granddaughters and one great-grandson: Jessica, Natalie, Elena, Audra and Stella Davis, Grace Keller and Maverick Marchand. Also surviving are many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Satch was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Elizabeth, nee Collins, Keller; his beloved son Steve, his brothers Ray, Earl, Paul and Ralph Keller; his in-laws Oscar and Matilda, nee Rapp, Munie; and grandson Carson Lippold. Satch enjoyed retirement. He belonged to the Jaycees when they formed the club in O'Fallon. He was a Knight of Columbus member after retirement. He served on the St. Nicholas Parish Council for 6 years, and attended daily mass in the day chapel. He was on the St. Nicholas newspaper staff and lottery committee. Satch's favorite project at church was starting a ministry called, "Yesterday's Kids", a group for those over age 55, and yet very young at heart. He served as their President for 5 years. He also joined a group of men at Hardee's (the Hardees Boys) for morning coffee. His favorite saying Don't forget what I told you! A special thank you to neighbors Rich and Carol Stein, who have always been good, loyal, and helpful friends. And to the morning walkers who always placed Satch's newspaper at the front door: Thank you. Memorial donations are appreciated to the St. Nicholas Catholic Church building fund, as Masses or to American Cancer Society
. Virtual hugs and sentiments may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com
Visitation: Friends may pay respects from 5:00 8:00 pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon. In being mindful of COVID restrictions and concerns, and to respect the request of the family, please refrain from sharing hugs and handshakes. Your support is important and appreciated, but to protect Dee and others from the potential risk, you are kindly asked to social distance yourselves, keep your visit brief, and do not loiter. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding. Seating capacity is limited to 100 in the sanctuary, with overflow seating offered in the Parish Hall. Yesterday's Kids will lead a brief prayer at 10:00 am, Tuesday, at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon.