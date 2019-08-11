Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
Harold Kessler Obituary
Harold Kessler Harold Ernest Kessler, 91, of Freeburg, IL, born May 11, 1928, in Freeburg, IL, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Mr. Kessler was a life-long farmer. He loved to farm the land, he loved to tend to his cattle, and he loved International tractors. Harold was a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Elsie M., nee Wilfong, Kessler whom he married on May 13, 1951, and who died on November 19, 1985; his mother, Nellie, nee Milligan, Kessler; his father, Henry Kessler; his step-mother, Carolyn, nee Blinn, Kessler; and one brother, Irwin Kessler. He is survived by one son, Robert Kessler of Alton, IL; his former daughter-in-law, Lorie (Jerry) Kessler-Smith of Freeburg, IL; four grandchildren, Todd Kessler, Brian Kessler, Sandra (Brian) Watson, and Sonya (Richard) Donald; and six great-grandchildren, Holly, Heide, Hailey, and Elsie Kessler, and Amber, Jonathan and Sara Watson. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 12, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
