Harold Klingenberg

Harold Theodor Klingenberg Harold T. Klingenberg, 91, of Freeburg, IL, formerly of New Athens, IL, born December 20, 1928 in Oakdale, IL, passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Cedar Trails Senior Center in Freeburg, IL. With a Master's degree in education, he worked as a teacher, a principal and ultimately as superintendent of schools in Desoto, IL. He held many leadership positions in the Lions Club, AARP, and St. John United Church of Christ. Mr. Klingenberg was preceded in death by his wife, Norma M. (Hanser) Klingenberg, whom he married on June 10, 1950 in Edwardsville, IL and who passed away on September 3, 2015, his parents; Theodor and Katherine (Lehman) Klingenberg, three sisters; Elva Lehde, Erma Steinkamp and Alma Moeller, two brothers; Arnold and Howard Klingenberg, one son-in-law; Rodney Anderson and three grandchildren; Cy Anderson, Ludger C. Schilling, III and Paige Kaemmerer. 'Harold is survived by his children; Carla (Dennis) Brandt of Denver, IA, Dawn (James) Harwerth of Lenzburg, IL, Beth (Ludger) Schilling of New Athens, IL, Hope (Devin) Kaemmerer of Lenzburg, IL and Harold "Hal" (Marcie) Klingenberg of Jefferson- ville, KY, one brother; Waldo (Alene) Klingenberg of Nashville, IL, 21 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Memorials in Harold's honor may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com
. Public visitation; Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on September 1, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL. In efforts to keep everyone safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Private family funeral: Private family funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL with the Rev. Dr. Robert Koch officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, IL