Harold Mercer Harold Edward Mercer, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Villa Rose Senior Living Community in Bethalto on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:35 p.m. He was born January 26, 1926 in Granite City, a son of the late Arlie M. and Virgie Irene (Clonts) Mercer. He married the love of his life, Harriet Irene (Robinson) Mercer on October 12, 1946 in Granite City and she passed away on November 2, 2006. He retired February 1, 1988 from Union Electric after over 38 years of dedicated service as a certified welder. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during World War II and was the recipient of numerous medals and recognitions. He was member of the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of camping and traveling with his beloved wife and family. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Mike Logel of Hendersonville, North Carolina; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Daniel Mercer of Granite City and Edward and Diane Mercer of Chandler, Arizona; six grandchildren, Chris Mercer, Dianna Mifflin, Dan Mercer, Marcie Dowling, Joshua Mercer and Richelle Miller; eleven great grandchildren, Jordan, Brandon, Alexander, Collin, Harriet "Sarah", Courtney, Madelyn, Olivia, Joshua, Scarlett and Kira; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Mary Mercer and two brothers, Fred and Monroe Mercer. Memorials may be made to Asia for Christ Ministry, Inc. P.O. Box 6872, Providence, R.I. 02940 and may be accepted at the funeral home. Service: In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. You may join the funeral service live- stream at 11:00 a.m. or is available online for the next month on his tribute wall at www.irwinchapel.com