Harold Monroe Harold (Mony) O. Monroe of Clarksville, Arkansas, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, died peacefully on November 27, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on March 24, 1927 in Canton, Missouri to Olen and Gurthie (Cadwalader) Monroe. Harold was a veteran of World War II. Upon discharge, he worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and retired as a yardmaster for the CSX Corp (formerly the B&O RR). Upon moving to Arkansas, he worked as a custodian at the Marvin Vinson Center, Lamar School and Walmart. He was a published author, an avid reader and a staunch Republican. He was Past Master of Freeburg, Illinois Lodge #418 and a Grand Lecturer for the State of Illinois A.F.& A.M. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Cher Hulling, brother Henry Monroe, sister Marie Clem and daughter-in-law Kimberly Monroe. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane (Buneta), whom he met in 1979 and married August 16, 1989, children Winston Monroe of Clarksville, AR, Loretta (Bill) Schneider of Knoxville, AR, Marty Monroe of Fayetteville, IL, Craig (Fay) Monroe of Freeburg, IL, Ricky Monroe of Roanoke, TX, Trudy Boaz of Belleville, IL, Carolyn (Mike) Perez of Belleville, IL, Patty (Lloyd) Lynn of Labadie, MO, Susie (Brian) Hoybach of Mascoutah, IL, Stacy (Steve) Slaughter of Belleville, IL. Step-son Joshua (Jennifer) Randol of Independence, MO and step daughter, Tiffany Grissom of Diamond City, AR. A sister Jean (John) Trudo of St. Peters, MO, sister-in-law Veleta Monroe of Hamilton, IL, brothers-inlaw Mark (Venita) Buneta of Hawaii and Timothy Buneta of Clarksville, AR. Along with 85 grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses or to the Service: Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville, AR with Reverend William Hickman officiating. A meal will follow at Porky's Restaurant in Scranton, AR. As per his wishes, his body was cremated and will remain in the presence of his loving wife so they may continue their travels together on their Syder "Puff" where he will forever be the "B.O.B." Hardwicke Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019