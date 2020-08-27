1/1
Harold Sorrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Sorrell Harold R. Sorrell, age 57 of Troy, IL, born January 7, 1963 in Richmond, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at John Cochran Veteran's Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Harold worked for 160 Driving School in St. Louis. He was an Army veteran, and a member of Metro East Assembly of God Church in Collinsville, IL. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, riding motorcycles, camping, and hanging out at the farm with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Earl and Margaret and his adopted parents, Sherwood and Judith (nee Runner) Sorrell; three brothers: Robert, Morgan and Randall; and a sister, Wendy. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna (nee Marco) Sorrell, whom he married February 14, 1984; two sons: Brandon (Elizabeth) Sorrell of New Douglas, IL and Chris (fiancé Sarah) Sorrell of Troy, IL; four grandchildren: Emma, Taylor, Mylee and Ryker; eight brothers: Donnie, Chuck, Dale, Terry, Irvine, Glen, Mitch and Danny; and seven sisters: Sara, Lee, Della, Kathy, Brenda, Peggy and Lisa; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials in Harold's honor may be made to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved