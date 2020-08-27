Harold Sorrell Harold R. Sorrell, age 57 of Troy, IL, born January 7, 1963 in Richmond, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at John Cochran Veteran's Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Harold worked for 160 Driving School in St. Louis. He was an Army veteran, and a member of Metro East Assembly of God Church in Collinsville, IL. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, riding motorcycles, camping, and hanging out at the farm with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Earl and Margaret and his adopted parents, Sherwood and Judith (nee Runner) Sorrell; three brothers: Robert, Morgan and Randall; and a sister, Wendy. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna (nee Marco) Sorrell, whom he married February 14, 1984; two sons: Brandon (Elizabeth) Sorrell of New Douglas, IL and Chris (fiancé Sarah) Sorrell of Troy, IL; four grandchildren: Emma, Taylor, Mylee and Ryker; eight brothers: Donnie, Chuck, Dale, Terry, Irvine, Glen, Mitch and Danny; and seven sisters: Sara, Lee, Della, Kathy, Brenda, Peggy and Lisa; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials in Harold's honor may be made to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com
Visitation: will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required.