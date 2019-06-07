|
HAROLD SPINNIE- Harold Spinnie of Stone Church, IL departed this life in the Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah, IL on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Tuesday from 5 P.M. until the service hour. A memorial service will be held from the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville, IL on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 7 P.M. with Pastor Cherie Stolze officiating. Private interment of ashes will be in the St. Peter United Church of Christ Cemetery in Stone Church at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 7, 2019
