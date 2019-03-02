Harold James Thomas Harold Thomas passed away on February 26, 2019, at the age of 97. He was born,at home, in O'Fallon, Illinois on April 8th, 1921. He was married for 57 years to Mildred M. Thomas (Joseph)who died in 2010. He is survived by his sister,Lucille Kruse, daughter, Susan Finkelman, son, John Thomas(Linda), 4 grandchildren: Elisabeth Lemon, Emily Torgeman(Gal), Katherine Thomas and Matthew Thomas, and 2 great grandchildren, Amelie Gruhn and Thomas Gruhn. He was predeceased by hisson, David Thomas, and his sister, Gene Thomas. Harold was a WWII Navy veteran and served as a machinist mate in the Pacific. After the war he began and finished his career as a tool and die makerretiring from Borg-Warner in Washington, Mo. He and Mildred also owned and operated the Ben Franklin in Pacific Mo, for over 10 years. After retirement, Harold and Mildred traveled frequently to exotic locations including Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, India, Bali, Australia,and Africa. Harold was an avid reader, and lovedwalking the countryside of Washington, Mo. There is an old African proverb that says "When an old man dies the whole library is lost." And we certainly lost a library losing Harold Harold will be cremated and his ashes spread in the woods he so loved. He enjoyed talking to everyone he met and did not know a stranger. Our parents loved animals, and especially enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels on the patio. He also volunteered at St. Johns Mercy Hospital. Harold will be cremated and his ashes spread in the woods he so loved. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Missouri Botanical Garden or Folds of Honor. Service: A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Missouri Botanical Garden or Folds of Honor.

