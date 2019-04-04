Harold "Hal" Tojo Harold Tojo, Jr., age 63, of Collinsville, IL, born on July 19, 1955 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his residence. Hal began his career at O'Neil lumber decades ago and had worked in the lumber, building, and construction industry since. For the past five years he was passionately employed at Commercial Door and Hardware in Belleville, Illinois. Hal was a man who prided himself on his wit and sarcastic, albeit sometimes bizarre, sense of humor. In his younger years he loved golf and was an avid fan of Formula One Racing. Hal loved music, making sure that the radio was tuned into the KSHE every year at 12pm on Thanksgiving for the whole family to listen to Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant." Hal was well known for his noteworthy bbq'ing skills and could make a mean pot of chili, which he affectionately named "G-Chili" for the girls in his life. Hal was a dedicated husband of 40 years and father who was determined to raise strong-willed and independent daughters. He was immensely proud of their accomplishments and never missed an opportunity to tell them how proud he was of them and how much he loved them. Hal was especially honored by the title "Paw Paw", given to him by his granddaughter, with whom he spent countless hours playing and laughing. Additionally, he was overjoyed to be welcoming a grandson later this year which he had lovingly, but jokingly named Baby Angus. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Allen Tojo; and his parents, Harold R. and Bertha R., nee Schutezhofer, Tojo, Sr. Hal is survived by his loving wife, Mary T. Tojo, nee Cassady; his daughters, Sarah (Charles) Hughes of Maryville, IL and Allison Tojo of Collinsville, IL; his granddaughter, Addison Rose Hughes; a grandson on the way, baby boy Hughes; his grand dog, Oliver; his brother, Larry A. (Debbie) Tojo of Edwardsville, IL; and his nephews, Zach Tojo of Dallas, TX and Drew Tojo of Edwardsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary