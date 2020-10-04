1/1
Harold Ulkus
Harold Ulkus Harold E. Ulkus, age 98 of Collinsville, IL, born September 11, 1922 in Rockville, CT, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Maryville, IL. Harold was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps prior to World War II, where he honorably served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1941 to 1945. During a long career in the insurance industry, he established and directed the subrogation unit of the AAA Automobile Club of Missouri before retiring in 1989. Harold was a founding and charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville and served as President of the Board of Elders for a term. He was a fan of all things related to trains and train travel, and enjoyed hiking, camping, caving, reading and taking scenic drives with his wife, Doris. He was a loving partner and father whose dry wit, thoughtful perspective and sense of fairness were apparent to those he encountered. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris M. (nee Bonn) Ulkus, whom he married October 19, 1951; and his parents, Adolf and Marie (nee Woitowitz) Ulkus; two brothers, William Ulkus and Theodore Ulkus; and a sister, Lois Viliocco. Harold is survived by his three sons, David Ulkus of Collinsville, IL, Richard Ulkus (Holly Gruber) of Duluth, MN and Edward Ulkus (Lisa Griffith) of Belleville, IL. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: 10 to 11:30 am, Friday, October 9, 2020, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Belt Line, Collinsville, IL. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Service: 11:30 am following the visitation with Rev. Michael Walther officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
