Harold Wiesehan Harold L. Wiesehan 89 of Granite City passed Sunday September 15, 2019 at BJC Hospital, St. Louis Mo. The St. Louis native born February 5, 1930 son of the late Edward and Lillian nee Eugea Wiesehan. Married the former Gladys C. Gray April 7, 1956 in St. Louis, who survives in Granite City. Quality control Mgr. at Spectrulite Consortium retired in 1995 after 44 years Korea Era Sgt. Air Force. Survivors wife Lillian nee Eugea Wiesehan Children Linda (Steven) Gray of Wildwood Mo., Kenneth (Jacklyn) Wiesehan of Glen Carbon and Mark (Pam) Wiesehan of Granite City. 8 grandchildren Lauren(Zach) Solomon, Colleen Gray, Breanne (Adam) Leach , Becca Wiesehan, Rachel Wiesehan, Noelle (Jake) Cottrell, Brett Wiesehan, Carlie (Dustin) Young 5 great grandchildren Brothers Donald (Nell) Wiesehan of Florissant and David Wiesehan of Granite City Preceded by grandchildren Alicia Gray and Bryan Wiesehan brother Edward Wiesehan Memorial S.I.D.S. Foundation Infant Loss Resources 1120 South Sixth St. Louis MO 63104 and Breast Cancer Foundation 4921 Parkview Pl St. Louis MO 63110 Visitation: Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City Wednesday 4-8 pm Sept 18, 2019 Funeral Mass: Holy Family Catholic Church Granite City 10am Thursday Sept 19, 2019 with Fr. Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial Sunset Hill Cemetery Edwardsville, IL Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019