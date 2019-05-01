Services Quernheim Funeral Home 800 South Market Street Waterloo , IL 62298 (618) 939-6121 Resources More Obituaries for Harriet Waddy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harriet Waddy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harriet Marie Waddy Harriet Marie Waddy, nee Wittschack, 90, of Waterloo, IL, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Waterloo, IL with her husband, Ronald Edward Waddy, by her side. Harriet was the oldest of five girls and lived and worked in and around Coram L.I., New York until Harriet married her first husband with whom she raised seven children in the town of Centereach, L.I., New York. She spent 22 years being a homemaker for a family of nine and was the epitome of a hard worker. Harriet was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Centereach, as was her entire family. At 42, Harriet sought a nursing degree in Hampton, Virginia. Her first nursing job was at Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, VA. Also during this time she met, Sergeant Ronald Edward Waddy, who she married in 1975. They merged families (with 2 teenage boys each at home) and relocated to Frankfurt, Germany where Ron was re-stationed. Harriet worked as a nurse in Frankfurt at the 97th General Hospital. Harriet and Ron loved to travel in Europe and especially enjoyed the Volksmarching (fitness walking) throughout the various German towns and countryside. Being of German descent Harriet appreciated her years in Germany and soaked up its many cultural experiences. After returning from Germany, Harriet & Ron, lived for a short while in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania (Ron's hometown). Harriet worked at their county hospital, Barnes-Kasson. She is an American Legion Auxiliary member of Post 86, in Susquehanna. They next settled in Southern Illinois; Ron had employment in St. Louis, Missouri. Harriet continued her nursing career at Jefferson Barracks Medical Center, St. Louis, Missouri and was recognized as a compassionate caregiver to her patients. She retired at 65 and they moved to a country property in Waterloo, Illinois where they raised geese, bunnies, bees, had pet dogs & cats, fished in their ponds, enjoyed 100's of birds and other wildlife. Harriet was a reserved woman, an earth mother with a vigorous curiosity, had an amazing work ethic and was a generous, sympathetic soul. Being a charitable person she donated to countless organizations and nonprofits. Harriet felt most at ease within the flora and fauna of her environment. She loved the beach because she could spend time listening to the ocean while collecting shells. She had a passion for geology and loved stones, of any kind! She was a diverse collector and avid gardener. She delighted in her cats. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Waterloo. Despite Harriet's introverted nature she always kept in touch with her large family and friends. She took great pleasure in communicating with her loved ones via telephone which was how her relationships stayed strong. With a devoted listening ear, she respected and supported the personal journeys of all of her children and grandchildren. Her camera was the twin of her phone since she shared photographs of everyone and everything with everybody. She believed, a picture is worth a thousand words. That being said, she had an appreciation for her family's history and genealogy. Harriet's leisure time was spent enjoying a diversity of outings. With her vast interest in gardening and nature, The Missouri Botanical Gardens was a favorite place of hers to visit. In addition, she truly enjoyed reading the paper and other publications seeking practical, helpful and quirky information to share. She was always, the seeker. Harriet is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Waddy, her beloved children: Linda Magliulo, Joseph Magliulo (Jeanne) Laura Bulman (Terry) Sharon Angel Magliulo, Jeraldine Magliulo, Ciro Magliulo (Pauline) and Theodore Magliulo (former partner, Marge); step children, Edward Waddy and Donna Searcy (Ken); her beloved 11 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren and three beloved sisters Dorothy Springsteen, Viola Bottijer, and Shirley Ann Nash. She is preceded in death by her parents, Barbara & William Wittschack, two of her sisters, Louisa Felice, Barbara Gilbert and stepson, Daniel Waddy. Visitation: Will be held at 5 PM until time of service Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Memorial Service: Will be held at 6 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL Pastor Steve Neill officiating Quernheim Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2019