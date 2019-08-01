|
Harry Greene Harry E. Greene, Sr., age 95, of Belleville, IL., born March 31, 1924, in Star City, AR passed Monday, July 29, 2019. Harry was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving in World War II as a Paratrooper and Radio Operator; was in the Battle of Bastonge. Harry was dedicated to his family and the love of his life, Betty. He was a man that could do anything including building his own home, working on his own cars and much more. He loved to take his grandchildren camping, fishing and spending time with his family making memories forever. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dog lover who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Daisy Greene; stepfather, Frank Zaenger; his loving wife of 71 years, Betty J. Greene; a son, Larry A. Greene; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Anne Greene; and five brothers, Charles, Arthur "A.P", Martin, Eugene "Red" and Reuben Greene; one sister, Mae Fortman. Harry is survived by his two loving sons, Lester (Terry) Greene and Harry E. Greene, Jr.; his dear sister, Kate (Gene) Hill; his grandchildren, William (Brittney) Greene, Christopher Greene, Steven (Jaime) Greene, Robyn (Richard) Riley, Patrick Green, Logan and Jordan Greene; his great-grandchildren, Isabela, Liam, Jessy, Faith, Samuel, Madelyn, Colin and Tristan; a great-great granddaughter, Raina; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's, Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice) and Disabled Veterans. Service: Friends may visit on Friday August 2, 2019 from 9:00a.m. until time of service at noon at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019