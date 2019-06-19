Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Hall Obituary
Harry Hall Harry T. Hall, 100, of Olney, IL, born Thursday, June 12, 1919, in Las Animas, CA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Arch Helia Health Care Center in Olney, IL. Harry worked as a Operating Engineer for Illinois American Water Co.. He was a member of the Olney Southern Baptist Church and Local #2 AFL/CIO -St. Louis. Harry served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of World War II. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Leona M. nee Mayo, Hall; son, Richard S. Hall; parents, Karl B. and Sadie M.nee Japhet, Hall; brothers, C.T. Hall, Harold B. Hall and Jack Hall; sisters, Mary M. Kerchmer and Jean Ring; step-daughter, Kathleen Kistner. Surviving are his wife, June E. nee Newton, Hall of Olney, IL; son, Ronald P. Hall; step-son, Dennis (Catherine) Stepanek of Batavia, IL; step-daughter, Lydia Stepanek of Dundas, IL; sister, Sue Meyer. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Olney Southern Baptist Church in Olney, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now