Harry Hall Harry T. Hall, 100, of Olney, IL, born Thursday, June 12, 1919, in Las Animas, CA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Arch Helia Health Care Center in Olney, IL. Harry worked as a Operating Engineer for Illinois American Water Co.. He was a member of the Olney Southern Baptist Church and Local #2 AFL/CIO -St. Louis. Harry served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of World War II. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Leona M. nee Mayo, Hall; son, Richard S. Hall; parents, Karl B. and Sadie M.nee Japhet, Hall; brothers, C.T. Hall, Harold B. Hall and Jack Hall; sisters, Mary M. Kerchmer and Jean Ring; step-daughter, Kathleen Kistner. Surviving are his wife, June E. nee Newton, Hall of Olney, IL; son, Ronald P. Hall; step-son, Dennis (Catherine) Stepanek of Batavia, IL; step-daughter, Lydia Stepanek of Dundas, IL; sister, Sue Meyer. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Olney Southern Baptist Church in Olney, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



