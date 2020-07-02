Harry Levingston Harry Lowell Levingston, 89, of Collinsville, Illinois, born May 27, 1931, to Forrest Lowell and Harriet (nee Combs) Levingston, left this world on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. Harry attended Collinsville High School and joined the US Army, proudly serving during the Korean War. After returning home, he continued working as a cement mason and was a lifetime member of the Plasterers and Cement Masons, Local 90 in Collinsville, IL. Harry lived his life loving God and loving people. He liked listening to KMOX radio, maintaining a backyard habitat for birds, having a meal with family and friends at The Spring Garden Family Restaurant and going to Woodland Park to watch the geese and ducks while enjoying Glazy Square Donuts with coffee. He was a part of the Collinsville First Baptist Church family for 79 years. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his first wife, Bernice B. Levingston; second wife, Janet R. Levingston; and brother, Robert J. Levingston. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Audrey (Perry) Backus of Stevensville, Montana and Deanna (Philip) Bush of Wildwood, Missouri; sisters, Karen (Terry) Emerson of Collinsville, Illinois and Suzy (James) Jackson of Collinsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Alyse (Mike) Sharpe of Salt Lake City, Utah; Jake Backus of Dillon, Montana; and Emily (Michael Amorosia) Bush of Chandler, Arizona, as well as his nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in Harry's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
. Harry always put others before himself. At the bottom of his note outlining his last wishes for his family, he wrote: "Thanks for the trouble!" He would want everyone to remember: "He's not passed away. He's gone before." As Harry would say at the end of a phone call, "Later!"