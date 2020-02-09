|
Harry Neuling Harry E. Neuling, age 76 of Glen Carbon, IL, born December 6, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Harry chose to make a career and serve his country in the U.S. Army. He originally entered into service in 1966 as a draftee during the Vietnam conflict. Later he became a Warrant Officer Rotary Wing Aviator and immediately returned for a second tour in Vietnam as a Medivac pilot. Harry flew both the UH-1 Huey and UH-60A Black Hawk aircrafts during his career. He was a highly decorated Veteran, earning the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal , Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal (23 AWD), Army Commendation Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Master Aviator Badge, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Civil Action, and Combat Infantryman Badge. In addition to being a Medivac pilot and Aviation Safety Officer, he worked as an Aviation Accident and Investigation Officer during his military career. Harry retired with Honorable character of service. After retiring from the Army, he worked 15 years as a Safety Director for the Tarlton Corporation in St. Louis, MO until retiring in 2005. When Harry wasn't working, he enjoyed playing golf. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Velma nee Hermes Neuling; and a sister, Sharon Dapron. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Maureen L. nee Mathenia Neuling, whom he married, September 19, 1967; a sister, Sandra Corbett of Alton, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in Harry's honor to the Metro East Humane Society and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Services: Private services will be held. Burial with full military honors will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020