Harry Robertson Harry M. Robertson, age 86, of Collinsville, IL, born June 12, 1933 in Springfield, IL, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the San GabrielMemory Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL. Harry graduated from New Berlin High School in Illinois, attended Carthage College in Carthage, IL, attended West Point, graduated from the University of Illinois and earned his masters degree from Webster University. He was a retired data processor for the Federal Government Civil Service, and an Army veteran. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Collinsville. He enjoyed sports, having played tennis, softball, and basketball. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV and listening to games on the radio. He loved to go to Collinsville High School basketball games, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and two grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Elizabeth (Fisher) Robertson, five brothers; David, Bill, Dick, Donald and Tom, and three sisters; Marylou, Patricia, and Marjorie. He is survived by his loving wife Frances "Fran" (Irick) Robertson whom he married August 7, 1965, a daughter Sara (Mike) Brunken of Littleton, CO, two grandsons; Theo and Tyler, two sisters; Judy (Tom) Fitch of Springfield, IL, Martha (Kenneth) Stephens of Berlin, IL, numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be to the or to the First United Methodist Church. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be from 10-11am on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Collinsville, IL Service: Memorial service will be at 11am on Tuesday at the church with Rev. Mike Barclay officiating.



